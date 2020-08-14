Search for Courthouse Square holiday tree underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. The guidelines are:

The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately

The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables

Miami Valley residents who believe they have the perfect tree can nominate it by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, ext. 221, or email turner@downtowndayton.org.

The winning tree will be selected by a search crew at the end of October. The chosen tree will be cut down, the stump removed, and PSC Crane and Rigging will transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.



This year, in light of restrictions on public gatherings and in the interest of the health and safety of the community, the normal tree-lighting ceremony and activities the day after Thanksgiving for the 2020 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination will be adjusted. Details on activities, maps, program information, additional sponsors, and other information about the event are forthcoming.