Search continues on Saturday for Cheryl Coker

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 40 volunteers assisted in Saturday’s search for missing Riverside woman, Cheryl Coker.

They joined Texas Equusearch for the search in Vandalia.

According to the director of the group’s Midwest chapter, David Rader, this is the 11th search for Coker.

Earlier this week on the one-year anniversary of Coker’s disappearance, a vigil was held and members of the search group were able to meet and talk with members of her family.

“They’re very grateful for what we do and continuing on,” said Rader. “It’s the same with law enforcement, they’re not giving up by any stretch of the imagination. This isn’t cold, that’s what I want to convey to people. Just because they’re not in your face, that doesn’t mean they’re not out there. You have to know they haven’t given up, they’re still working on this.”

Riverside Police have named Coker’s husband as a murder suspect, but no arrests have been made.

