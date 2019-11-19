Search continues for suspect in Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield are searching for a man they say robbed New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank last month.

The suspect entered the business, located at 833 Villa Road, on October 30. He passed the teller a note saying, “Robbery, I have a gun.”

The teller handed over an unknown amount of money from her drawer and the suspect then turned to another teller and demanded the same.

He fled on foot and was later seen heading south behind Kroger, taking the note with him.

The suspect never showed a gun, but witnesses say he kept his hands in his pockets as if he might have had a weapon.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 35 to 45 years old, standing 5’7” and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

He was dressed in a floppy, dark hat with a bandana underneath, black hoodie, and green camouflage cargo pants. He wore dark sunglasses and had a tattoo of a clock on the top of his left hand.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCutcheon at 937-324-7709.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.