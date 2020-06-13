Search continues for suspect in 2 Dayton area shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still searching for a man accused in two separate shootings in the Dayton area.

The Adult Parole Authority, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, and both Moraine and Dayton’s police departments are all searching for 27-year-old Shaquille Shackleford.

Shackleford is accused of shooting a woman and stealing her vehicle in Moraine and is wanted for a separate shooting investigation in Dayton. Friday, Dayton Police said he is now the subject of another arrest warrant for felonious assault.

Crime Stoppers says Shackleford has multiple felony assault charges and warrants against him and they need the public’s help to locate him.

“Mr. Shackleford is eventually going to go to prison, face a judge for the crimes he’s committed and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is always willing to give a cash reward for any information that might lead to his arrest,” says Miami Valley Crime Stoppers coordinator Zachariah Hastings.

Anyone with information on Shackleford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 937-222-STOP.

