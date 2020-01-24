BUCK CREEK STATE PARK (WDTN) – The search for a missing woman continued Friday after her estranged husband’s car was pulled from the lake at Buck Creek State Park Thursday.

Latricia Bass-Jefferies was reported missing out of Dayton over the weekend, but officials could not immediately say why the park was a point of interest in the investigation. Her husband reported her missing Sunday, after she drove someone to Springfield on Saturday and failed to return.

When the vehicle was pulled out of the lake, no one was inside, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Wright-Patterson Dive Team was called to the scene to help cut through the ice surrounding the vehicle. Officials believe the car ended up in the lake following a crash with foul play not being suspected.

On Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS that six different dive teams are working on the search in the lake. Also being used in the search are K9 units, both on land and in boats. OSP says K9 units can be helpful in the water and are being used in the surrounding woods.

Dive teams were facing ice issues, OSP reported Friday. The teams are concentrating on a 400-foot area of water.

If Bass-Jefferies is not found Friday, the search will be called off, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Her family is on scene during the search.

Search continues for missing woman after car pulled out of lake at Buck Creek State Park (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

