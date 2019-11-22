Search continues after missing Mansfield couple’s car is found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The search continues for a missing Mansfield couple whose car was found abandoned in Dayton this week.

Kyla Hayton, 20, was reported missing on November 18 by her family. According to police, she was last heard from Saturday and was believed to be with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Todd A. Burkhart.

Burkhart was reported missing to Ashland Police on the same day. Police have not been able to contact either person.

The car they are believed to have been driving was found in Dayton this week, but police say no evidence related to their whereabouts was discovered.

Capt. Shari Robertson of the Mansfield Division of Police says that Thursday night, they received a tip that Hayton may have been spotted at a store in the Columbus area. A security photo of the woman in question was obtained, but a family member who viewed the photo says it was not her.

Hayton is described as a 20-year-old white female standing 4’11” and weighing 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Burkhart is described as a 28-year-old white male standing 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair.

“Mansfield Detectives continue to focus their attention to this case and continue to work with other law enforcement agencies in our determination to find the couple,” Capt. Robertson said.

The Dayton Police Department has been helping with the case and have checked various locations to no avail.

2 NEWS has reached out to the department for comment on this investigation but we have yet to hear back.

“As with any missing persons case, an element of danger exits and until these individuals are found, foul play cannot be ruled out,” Capt. Robertson says, adding that anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield Police Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9724.

