Closings
There are currently 108 active closings. Click for more details.

Scratch Food expands meal delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One group is feeding those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scratch Food cooks, packs, and freezes meals at their building on Miamisburg Centerville Road. The organization makes meals for women undergoing breast cancer treatment in partnership with Pink Ribbon Girls, but members of the group saw a need and wanted to do more.

“The stay at home order, the convenience of our meals in relation to that, I think, is super important,” said Executive Chef Marshall Bartley. “People don’t have to get out, they don’t have to go to the store. The stores are very busy, lots of people. Our goal is to socially distance.”

Scratch Food is waiving their delivery fee at this time as well.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS