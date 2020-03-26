Scratch Food expands meal delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One group is feeding those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scratch Food cooks, packs, and freezes meals at their building on Miamisburg Centerville Road. The organization makes meals for women undergoing breast cancer treatment in partnership with Pink Ribbon Girls, but members of the group saw a need and wanted to do more.

“The stay at home order, the convenience of our meals in relation to that, I think, is super important,” said Executive Chef Marshall Bartley. “People don’t have to get out, they don’t have to go to the store. The stores are very busy, lots of people. Our goal is to socially distance.”

Scratch Food is waiving their delivery fee at this time as well.