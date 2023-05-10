MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County water and horror park will not be moving forward with plans to expand.

Land of Illusion, located at 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown, is staying at their same location and will not be expanding. The planned expansion for the park was totaled at a projected $190 million.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the owner of Land of Illusion. Butler County Commissioners claimed the plan has issues and could have “detrimental effects on the surrounding rural residential development,” court documents show.

If the plan would have been able to have been approved, a new campground, facilities and a hotel would have had the opportunity to be in the works.