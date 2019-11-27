Schuster Center unveils Rike’s Wonderland Windows

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Schuster Center held a grand unveiling Tuesday night for the new Rike’s Wonderland Windows.

One of the designers is an Oakwood native. He and another artist personally requested to do the project and traveled from New York to complete it.

“When I heard they were refurbishing them, I just cold-called the Victoria Theatre Association and said, ‘I’m from Dayton, I’m a set designer in New York, and if you would trust me with this…’ because I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, I saw them so frequently as a kid. So I knew what to do,” said Adam Koch.

The fundraising and design process took nearly two years to bring the holiday window boxes back to life.

