Schools trying to keep students in classroom as community spread worsens

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — While the Governor did not issue a mandate on schools last night, he warned that it’s up to Ohioans to allow kids to continue in-person learning.

“I prefer the classroom,” said Gabriel Holbrook, a student at Baker Junior High School. “In virtual it’s harder to get work done because you’re at school and there’s nothing really keeping you doing the work, and it’s harder to stay concentrated.”

The superintendent of Fairborn City Schools said they’re doing all they can to keep everyone safe and keep kids in school. Like Governor Mike DeWine, he urged parents and community members to do their part.

“In Fairborn, we’ve had a number of quarantine and covid cases but it’s coming from the outside and the governor did stress that it is coming from the outside into the schools,” said Gene Lolli, the superintendent of Fairborn City Schools.

“I think all of us want our students back in school. We know our parents want kids back in school and we’ve heard from teachers that they want students in school. We’re concerned about their education and well as their physical and mental well being. So we know a school is a safe place where they can have social interaction which is extremely important,” said Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools.