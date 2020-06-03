Schools planning how to return in the fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of online learning, Miami Valley school officials are discussing plans to return to school in the fall.

Governor DeWine announced the intent for schools to return and says guidelines will be released.

“To hear today that the governor wants us back in school is a big relief,” Carroll High School Principal Matt Sableski said.

Sableski said the school has been preparing to reopen by purchasing masks, hand sanitizer and plastic barriers. After Tuesday’s announcement, they’ll begin planning to how to safely bring kids back in the fall.

“We’ll start to put committees together and really dig into this,” Sableski said.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said there’s still has some questions that haven’t been answered.

“I don’t know that if he said we’re going to be back in school that he meant back in school in the same normal fashion that we have typically been in because we are under those public health guidelines,” Lolli said.

Governor DeWine said broad guidelines for schools are still a work in progress, and there will be flexibility for school districts.

“I truly am trying to figure out a way that we have the best education process for those students, in those early grades especially, because they are, it is critical that they learn how to read and that they learn about number sense,” Lolli said.

DeWine said all schools should have a backup plan if coronavirus cases spike.

“It’s equally going to be as important to us to be able to transition students back to virtual learning if things change for the worse,” Sableski said.

Lolli said DPS is currently considering four options including a face-to-face instruction, an optional virtual learning, mixed learning, and completely virtual learning for all students.

The district will work with the county health commissioner to decide which plan works best.

Lolli said some of the concerns with social distancing is with student busing and the increasing teachers to meet smaller class sizes.