Huber Heights City Schools on lockdown due to reported armed robbery

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – All schools in the Huber Heights City Schools district were placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning after an armed robbery reported in the area.

The armed robbery reportedly occurred in the 6000 block of Brandt Pike in Huber Heights near Fishburg Road sometime around 10:15 am on Wednesday. Nearby schools included Wright Brothers Elementary, Monticello Elementary, Weisenborn Junior High School, and Wayne High School, although the lockdown was expanded to district-wide “to ensure student and staff safety,” according to the district.

Police are pursuing the suspect after running away from the scene, according to the school district.

During the lockdown, students were allowed to move between classes inside the building but were not allowed outside the building. The district says that dismissal will be conducted as normal at the end of the day.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.