MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple school districts across the state and here in Montgomery County received email threats targeting school buildings.
According to statements sent out by multiple schools throughout Montgomery County, the threats are from an account claiming to be a Russian organization targeting American schools.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that there is no imminent danger.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in addition to various localMontgomery County Sheriff’s Office
jurisdictions have been alerted to an email threat targeting multiple schools within
Montgomery County and throughout Ohio. The matter is currently under investigation
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).
The email threats were disseminated to a number of educational institutions. As of now,
there is no evidence supporting the credibility of the threats and no imminent danger has
been identified for any of the schools in our area. Nevertheless, the situation is being
treated with the utmost seriousness, and all necessary precautions are being taken to
ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized, “The safety and security of our
community’s educational institutions are of utmost importance. We are working closely
with our federal and local partners to thoroughly investigate these email threats and
ensure the safety of our schools.”
Parents, students, and school staff are encouraged to stay informed through official
channels, including updates from local law enforcement agencies and school authorities.
We urge members of the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious
activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.
This incident is under investigation by the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force.