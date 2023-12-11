MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple school districts across the state and here in Montgomery County received email threats targeting school buildings.

According to statements sent out by multiple schools throughout Montgomery County, the threats are from an account claiming to be a Russian organization targeting American schools.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that there is no imminent danger.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in addition to various local

jurisdictions have been alerted to an email threat targeting multiple schools within

Montgomery County and throughout Ohio. The matter is currently under investigation

with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

The email threats were disseminated to a number of educational institutions. As of now,

there is no evidence supporting the credibility of the threats and no imminent danger has

been identified for any of the schools in our area. Nevertheless, the situation is being

treated with the utmost seriousness, and all necessary precautions are being taken to

ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized, “The safety and security of our

community’s educational institutions are of utmost importance. We are working closely

with our federal and local partners to thoroughly investigate these email threats and

ensure the safety of our schools.”

Parents, students, and school staff are encouraged to stay informed through official

channels, including updates from local law enforcement agencies and school authorities.

We urge members of the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious

activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office