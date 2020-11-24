Schools moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise in Montgomery County

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Schools said in a letter to families Friday it will move to full remote leaning if Montgomery County reached Level 4 – Purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Montgomery County has been placed on the Level 4 Purple watch list and the district said it anticipates the county could move to the full Purple Alert level next week.

In the letter, Superintendent Scott Inskeep said, “While we want nothing more than to have students in our buildings for in-person learning, if Montgomery County does move to the Purple Alert Level, we will be forced to move to full-remote learning on November 30, as the health and safety of our students, staff and families is and always will be my top priority. All students will be engaged in remote learning and we will not be able to provide services to students in our buildings.”

Miamisburg City Schools said Friday it is moving to a full remote learning model until after winter break. The Thanksgiving holiday break begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 30, after which, Miamisburg Schools said it will remain remote until Dec. 7.

The district told 2 NEWS the additional time will allow a full two weeks away from school. If there are no new spikes in cases, the district said, elementary and middle school students will return to the classroom while high school students move to a hybrid model.

Public Health Dayton Montgomery County urged resident not to host or attend Thanksgiving gatherings in light of the growing spread.