Schools dismiss students early due to heat

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some schools in the Miami Valley are dismissing students early or even closing this week due to the record heat.

In Tipp City, both Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools will dismiss students two hours early again Tuesday, just as they did Monday, according to school officials.

According to Tina Smith, principal of Broadway Elementary School, most of the classrooms there are on the building’s second floor, which can get quite warm.

On hot days like Monday, a janitor comes in at 5 a.m. to open the windows and turn on all the fans, Smith said.

According to the Tipp City school district, Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools are without air conditioning in most rooms, and it’s not feasible to add it to all classrooms, so both schools dismiss students early when administrators decide the temperatures are too high.

“I actually think it’s great ’cause it’s so hot in that school that she comes home pretty wore out every day,” said Barry Georgeff, whose daughter attends Nevin Coppock Elementary School.

At Broadway Elementary, staff members are giving out water bottles and popsicles to students and taking classes outside to shady areas for some lessons, Smith said.

“We have a few places that are air conditioning in the buildings,” Smith said. “Students try to go in and out of those with teaching, but our upstairs is very hot.”

The district is trying to give parents 24 hours notice about any changes to the schedule, Smith said.

Several young students told 2 NEWS they don’t mind being dismissed from school early due to the heat.

“Because then you get to play with your dad and mom,” said Elliana, a first grader.

All other schools in Tipp City remain on regular schedule, according to the district.

In May, the Tipp City school district placed a bond issue on the ballot to fund construction of an addition to the intermediate school with central air conditioning, which would have replaced the two current elementary schools. That bond issue failed by about 200 votes.

The school board may put the bond issue back on the ballot in the future, according to a district spokesperson.

