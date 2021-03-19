Schools across the Miami Valley participate in virtual job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are interested in working for a school district in the Miami Valley this virtual job fair is for you.

The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, March 25 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All interested professional educators and individuals in support roles looking for possible career opportunities in public education are encouraged to attend. Participants must register to attend here.

Those attending the event should complete an application profile ahead of time in order to assist member school districts in the recruiting and hiring process. To create an application profile, please visit the Dayton Area School Employment Consortium – Frontline Recruitment website.

Resumes and letters of interest may be uploaded to the application profile before the event. All attendees should wear business professional attire and expect to speak with an administrator from a chosen school district. “It is important to act early when scheduling a time to talk with a school district during the job fair – spots are filling up quickly,” said Deron Schwieterman, Director of Human Resources for Beavercreek City Schools and Dayton Area School Employment Consortium Board Member.

Schwieterman also suggests that broadening a job search to several school districts instead of a select few is advantageous, “Taking the time to speak with several school districts affords you the opportunity to practice interviewing skills and increase the likelihood of a job opportunity.” This year more than 20 school districts of the Dayton Area School Employment Consortium will be in attendance from the following counties: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren.

It is anticipated that several positions will be available including but not limited to the following: teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, physical therapists, bus drivers, adult education instructors, paraprofessionals, administrative assistants, student nutrition and cafeteria workers, custodians, substitutes (all positions).