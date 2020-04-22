Dayton Christian surprises seniors with hand-delivered signs

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Teachers and staff at Dayton Christian School surprised graduating seniors by hand-delivering signs to their homes Tuesday.

“We sent the teachers out two by two, socially distanced in two separate cars,” principal Gabe Pethtel said.

The teachers presented a personalized sign and letters of encouragement to all 78 graduating seniors.

“It was really cool, especially because I don’t get to see a lot of my teachers and stuff,” senior Dylan Bower said. “For them to surprise me, it’s awesome to see, and it’s good to see that they’re out here trying to do something special for us even though we don’t get the rest of the year.”

Dayton Christian School staff started working on the surprise two weeks ago.

After the school year was officially cut short, the staff decided now is the time to hand-deliver the gifts because the students would miss out on the typical senior year memories.

“For our seniors, there’s an emotional hit that they’re taking,” math teacher and football coach Ken Moyer said. “So we’re just trying the best that we can to go out there and help them to feel a little bit normal in this crazy situation.”

“To see their faces light up as they get to talk to other people and just let them know that we care about them, we love them, and we really are hoping the best for them,” Pethtel said.”

So even though this is an unusual school year, there are still signs of support for the graduating class.

Pethtel said the school hasn’t canceled their graduation plans just yet.

If guidelines allow, they hope to hold a ceremony by the end of June. If not, a social media, social distancing graduation will be planned.