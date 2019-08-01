School supply store bustling ahead of tax free weekend

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s back to school shopping season, and Ohio’s tax free weekend is making this time of year easier on parents and teachers.

F&S School and Office Supply in Kettering is already bustling with shoppers.

“Some of the customers are getting ahead of the game,” says owner Perry Hensley. “Some of them say ‘well, we’ll wait for the tax free weekend.’ I’m getting a lot of that too.”

School supplies less than $20, as well as clothing under $75, will be tax free this weekend.

“Tax free weekend is just one other way I feel like teachers are supported,” says Dayton Public Schools math teacher Tegan Reschke, who’s in her second year as an educator.

F&S usually sees more than 100 customers a day. Over the tax free weekend, the store expects that number to quadruple.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday — We’ll be busy. But everybody that comes in says it’s worth it for the savings,” says Hensley.

Ohio’s tax free weekend is the first weekend in August every year.

