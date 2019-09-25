School officials confirm case of viral meningitis at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) — A case of aseptic meningitis, also known as viral meningitis, has been confirmed at Lebanon High School, according to school officials.

The Lebanon City Schools nursing office sent out a letter to parents about the confirmed case. The office also explained what aseptic meningitis is, stating that meningitis is an inflammation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord. It often occurs in young children, school officials said.

Lebanon school officials briefed parents on the warning signs of viral meningitis. Symptoms often include headache, fever, lack of appetite, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting and a stiff neck, officials wrote in the letter.

Dear Parents/Guardians,Please find an important letter below with information from the Warren County Health Department… Posted by Lebanon City Schools on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The virus is present in bowel movements and saliva of an infected person and can be spread if someone swallows the virus.

School officials want parents to remind their children to practice good handwashing skills, especially after using the bathroom or before eating. School officials also said students should not share eating utensils or drinking cups with others.

The nursing office said if parents recognize their child is exhibiting the symptoms of viral meningitis, they should contact their family doctor or the Warren County Health Department so that the child can be properly diagnosed and treated.

