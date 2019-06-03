School holds supply drive for students displaced by tornado outbreak

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School held a supply drive Monday for the families of three students at the school whose families were displaced by the tornado outbreak.

Some of the students volunteering say it has given them a better perspective on the magnitude of the tornadoes, and the cleanup still to come.

“I was not expecting it at all. In my neighborhood, it was just a really bad thunderstorm, so I thought it was just a really bad thunderstorm everywhere else,” said 10th grader Isa Lambert.

Principal Lourdes Lambert added, “We are a community that comes together in good times and in bad, so we want to make sure that we are supporting our families that have lost their homes.”

The school asked for items such as socks, diapers, baby wipes, bottled water, and gift cards.

Any items left over from the drive that the families did not need were donated to the Red Cross to help other victims.

