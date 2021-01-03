School districts are reevaluating pandemic lessons learned before returning to school for another year

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the holidays are over, children are preparing for back to school. But as the coronavirus pandemic is still a cause for concern in 2021, school districts across the Miami Valley have mixed decisions on their back to school plan.

Reva Cosby, superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools, says the choice is made difficult when considering the safety of both students and staff members.

“Not only do we have to care about my students but also my staff. So that’s why it’s not an easy ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ it takes a lot of thought to decide what to do,” said Cosby.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools is returning to virtual learning on Monday. The school board will meet with stake holders on January 9 where they will assess new information and decide what the next steps will be after January 19. Parents and students will be notified after that meeting what the decision is with enough time to make adjustments.

Since schools were first forced to shutdown in March because of the novel coronavirus, Cosby says the school administration, staff and students have all learned what works and what doesn’t. Moving forward, she says they will make adjustments.

“We have been giving too many assignments and thats detrimental in some ways to our students. So we’re looking at how we assess [students]and we’re looking at how we have changes in that as we move forward,” said Cosby.

Now that school districts are getting the hang of instruction during a pandemic, the next question for Cosby and other administrators is how the COVID-19 vaccine will be handled and change their options in the future.

“I’m not sure how many of our teachers will choose to be vaccinated and how many will not. So we will see, but I’m optimistic that we will do whats best for our students,” said Cosby.

Already, school nurses at Trotwood-Madison city schools have had the opportunity to get the vaccine, but it is so far not mandated for administration or staff.

Other school district plans include:

Virtual learning for Dayton Public Schools and Huber Heights City Schools.

Hybrid learning for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Beavercreek City Schools and Troy City Schools.

In-person learning for Tipp City Schools and Preble-Shawnee Local School District