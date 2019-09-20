Police: Medical emergency may be to blame for 4-car crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police say a driver may have suffered a medical emergency before crossing into a wrong lane of traffic and causing a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:20 pm in the area of SR-725 and Alexandersville Road. The eastbound lanes of SR-725 are shut down in the area until crews can clear the scene.

While it was initially reported that a school bus was involved in the crash, Sgt. Jon Thompson told 2 NEWS that a school bus was nearby but not actually part of the accident.

Sgt. Thompson went on to say that the driver was traveling westbound and when they approached the intersection, they crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck two cars.

He collided with two cars, one of which was pushed into a fourth vehicle.

A witness who saw the crash pulled the man out of the car and was performing CPR when medics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

