MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Several emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Middletown.

The crash happened around 8 am at the intersection of Central Avenue and N. Highview Drive.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene who reports seeing an ambulance, fire and police crews on the scene.

Middletown City Schools said on its Facebook page at 9:16 am that 24 students were on the bus, 11 of which were taken to area hospitals. The District said those students all suffered minor injuries and all parents have been contacted.

Middletown City Schools said on its website earlier that 16 students and two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash. This statement was posted on the site:

Middletown City School District had one of our school buses involved in an accident before school today. The accident occurred on Central Avenue and North Highview Drive. The bus was on the way to Highview 6th Grade Center when it was rear-ended. The bus was carrying approximately 16 students and two drivers. Out of an abundance of caution, multiple paramedics arrived to help evaluate the passengers. We will update you when we receive more information. Middletown City Schools

This is a developing story. 2NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more and will keep you updated when additional information is available.