School bus involved in crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A school bus driver is uninjured after a crash Monday in Miami County.

It happened in the area of SR-201 and Ross Road around 3:30 pm when a bus for Bethel Local Schools was struck by another driver.

The driver of the car was also uninjured.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident.

It is unclear at this time what caused the car to hit the bus, or if the driver of the car will be cited.

