School bus flips in Brown County, 2 students injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that two children were injured after a school bus flipped in a crash in Brown County Monday evening, according to Cincinnati’s NBC affiliate, WLWT.

The crash happened at around 4:14 pm on Sodom Road near Liming Lake Road in Hamersville. A bus being driven by a substitute driver was heading west on Sodom Road when it veered off the right side of the road into a ditch. The driver then attempted to overcorrect the bus, making it go off the left side of the road before coming to rest on its side in a ditch.

According to the OSP, 13 students from the Western Brown School District were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two children suffered from minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a hospital.

The bus driver was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS