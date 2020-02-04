School bus flips in Brown County, 2 students injured

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that two children were injured after a school bus flipped in a crash in Brown County Monday evening, according to Cincinnati’s NBC affiliate, WLWT.

The crash happened at around 4:14 pm on Sodom Road near Liming Lake Road in Hamersville. A bus being driven by a substitute driver was heading west on Sodom Road when it veered off the right side of the road into a ditch. The driver then attempted to overcorrect the bus, making it go off the left side of the road before coming to rest on its side in a ditch.

According to the OSP, 13 students from the Western Brown School District were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two children suffered from minor injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a hospital.

The bus driver was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Brown County school bus crash: Investigators with OSHP tell me two students were taken to the hospital after a bus crash on Sodom Road. There were about a dozen kids on board. A substitute bus driver went off the road, crashing the bus onto its side @WLWT pic.twitter.com/mGhqBsff6b — Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) February 4, 2020