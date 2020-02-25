School bus driver injured in crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday on US-35 near Trebein Road.
The crash happened around 11:30 am. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a commercial vehicle and a Franklin City Schools bus were involved in a crash. The only injury was to the bus driver who suffered a minor neck injury.
OSHP said troopers did not believe there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.
