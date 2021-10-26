HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened around 7:06 am in the area of North Main Street and Turner Road. An initial investigation showed a school bus was hit from behind by an SUV traveling in the same direction, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the school bus and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no other occupants were injured.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.