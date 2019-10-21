1 injured after car crashes into school bus in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a school bus has closed a road in Dayton Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:50 pm Monday on Germantown Street between McArthur Avenue and Elanor Avenue. Police closed Germantown Street in the area.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash involved a car and a school bus. The driver of the car was injured but the extent of those injuries is not known. Emergency medics were called to the scene.

Police at the scene told 2 NEWS no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was unharmed. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

Images from the scene show a car appears to have crashed head-on into a school bus.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

