School board recommends Dr. Reva Cosby for Trotwood-Madison superintendent position

Reva Cosby

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison school board made their recommendation Wednesday for the district’s new superintendent.

A board member confirmed with 2 NEWS that Dr. Reva Cosby will take over the position.

Cosby is the current superintendent of Mount Healthy City Schools where she has been since 2015. Cosby also worked at Trotwood Schools in the past.

She is also an alumni of both Wright State and the University of Dayton.

Dr. Cosby will replace Acting Superintendent Marlon Howard, who took over after Tyrone Olverson resigned two weeks before the start of the school year.

