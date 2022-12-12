Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scene75 Entertainment Center in Dayton has been named among “The 10 Best Indoor Amusement parks in the U.S.” by U.S. News.

According to a release by Scene75, the indoor amusement park was listed alongside national entertainment parks like Nickelodeon Universe inside The Mall of America.

U.S. News highlighters the park’s indoor rollercoaster being one of the largest in Ohio, and its two-story carousel among other attractions.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Dayton team. Their passion for creating lasting memories for our guests is what allows us to stand out on a national level,” says Scene75 Chief Entertainment Officer and founder Jonah Sandler.

Starting out in 2012, the indoor amusement park grew to be even larger after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, said the release. It now houses attractions such as the Tsunami indoor roller coaster, a two-story drop tower, sunset mini golf, batting cages and more.

