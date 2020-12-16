Scene 75 reopens Wednesday after 18-month closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scene 75 will reopen to the public Wednesday afternoon after being closed for 18 months due to tornado damage in 2019.

The venue will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The entertainment center will include several new attractions including batting cages, an indoor roller coaster, a double-decker carousel and a mini-golf course.

Masks are required at the venue as well as social distancing.

For more information, visit www.scene75.com/dayton.

