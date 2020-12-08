Scene 75 to reopen on Dec. 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scene 75 announced Tuesday that the venue will reopen on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Scene 75 has been closed since the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes when the entertainment venue sustained serious damage.

The venue was previously set to reopen sometime in November but was delayed due to vendor arrivals and inspections, according to a spokesperson. During its closure, the venue updated its rides and added new attractions.

For more information, visit www.scene75.com/dayton.