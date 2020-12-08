Scene 75 to reopen on Dec. 16

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scene 75 announced Tuesday that the venue will reopen on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Scene 75 has been closed since the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes when the entertainment venue sustained serious damage.

The venue was previously set to reopen sometime in November but was delayed due to vendor arrivals and inspections, according to a spokesperson. During its closure, the venue updated its rides and added new attractions.

For more information, visit www.scene75.com/dayton.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS