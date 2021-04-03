Scene 75 offering ‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ ahead of Easter

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Scene 75 Entertainment Center is offering ‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ ahead of Easter Sunday.

The entertainment center said in addition to chances to interact with the Easter bunny, attendees will enjoy a piping hot breakfast including scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, pancakes, fruit, and more.

‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ will be held at the Scene 75 Dayton location from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on April 3. Last minute tickets can be purchased at the entertainment center’s welcome desk. For more information, including pricing, click here.