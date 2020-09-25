Scene 75 highlights attractions ahead of reopening

Scene 75 is getting community members excited for their reopening in November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scene 75 is getting the public excited for its reopening in November. The entertainment center has been closed since last year’s tornadoes destroyed the facility, but will be home to more rides and attractions than before.

In addition to housing Ohio’s second-largest indoor rollercoaster and a new, backlight mini golf course, the Scene 75 is also adding an updated carousel with two floors. The Grand Carousel will boast 31 hand-carved, hand-painted animals with nearly 1,200 light bulbs, 28 mirrors and two separate staircases. Animals on the merry-go-round will include horses and circus elephants, and other less traditional ones like tigers, dolphins and dragons.

Community members can expect to use the updated facility sometime in November.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.