Scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

The Thunderstorm Warnings have been canceled. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says more scattered showers and storms could pop up throughout Tuesday evening.

4:15 pm – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Miami, Greene, Clark, and Montgomery counties until 4:45 pm.

Locations impacted include: Dayton, Springfield, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, Enon, Wilberforce, Riverside, Green Meadows, Hustead, Holiday Valley, Snyderville, Crystal Lakes, Oldtown, Overlook-Page Mano and Park Layne.

This includes the following Interstates: I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 41 and 54. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 55 and 58.

60 mile per hour wind gusts could be expected.

