Scattered showers and cool temperatures today

A cold front will march across the Miami Valley today bringing in chances for scattered showers. Best chances for rain will be this afternoon. High pressure returns to the area tonight as skies clear overnight. Outlying areas may see some patchy frost Monday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then skies start to clear overnight. Low 40

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 62

A warming trend through mid week. Another system will bring warm temperatures and strong winds on Wednesday.