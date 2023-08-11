DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can snag a piece of Elvis Presley’s costume from his show right here in Dayton nearly 50 years ago.

Presley wore a vintage white silk scarf during his concert at UD Arena on Oct. 6, 1974. Now, the scarf is up for sale at RR Auction.

The scarf has curved corners, a style that Presley only donned on rare occasions. The scarf also features a facsimile autograph in one corner.

It is described to be in fine condition and even has some traces of makeup from the show that night.

The online auction runs until Aug. 16.