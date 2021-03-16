Scammers targeting AT&T, Dish Network customers with discount scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. is warning people of a scam involving AT&T and Dish Network customers that has been circulating the county.

Scammers will call customers and tell them their discounted rate is coming to an end, offer a “promo code” to use for a new discounted rate and asks the subscriber to purchase a $300 gift card to implement the change.

AT&T and Dish Network are not the only the only companies whose customers are being scammed in this manner, but AT&T appears to be the most recent company whose customers are being targeted.

Heck asks anyone who believes they been targeted by this scam to call the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at 937-225-5757 and ask for our consumer fraud division.