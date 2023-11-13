DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scammers are once again calling and threatening local residents in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, scammers have contacted area residents with aliases of “Sergeant Dave Adams,” “Lieutenant Ben Harris” and “Lieutenant Scott Morgan” with the sheriff’s office. On the phone, the caller states there is a warrant out for the resident’s arrest.

During the conversation, the con artist alleges that the resident has either missed a court date or alternative legalities. People are demanded to go to a local Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency location to deposit funds, which would cancel the arrest warrant.

Although the caller’s phone number may actually appear to be from the sheriff’s office, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says it is likely being spoofed.

“These scammers can be very convincing, and while it may be tempting to place blame on the victims in hindsight, it’s crucial to recognize that these ruthless individuals successfully target people from all walks of life and age groups,” Streck said.

The sheriff’s office will never call and threaten you demanding payment or threatening arrest. If you receive a call you suspect is fraudulent, you should hang up and call your local police department.

Never transfer money to someone that you are not 100% confident of who they are.