Scammers impersonating Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning people of several phone call scams that have been circulating throughout the community.

Streck said there are phone calls being made to residents where the caller presents himself as a “Sergeant Brian Lewis,” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the resident that they have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss with the resident.

The resident is then asked to provide a substantial payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest. The scam caller then requests that this payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order or by another method of payment or else they would be arrested.

Fraudulent callers have even been known to clone phone number to appear legitimate on the incoming caller ID, according to a release. Often, the phone number may appear to be coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Streck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc. Residents who may receive calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.