Scammers impersonating Beavercreek police

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is warning residents about a scam caller posing as a police officer.

“The ‘sergeant’ is allegedly leaving them a message telling them to call them back because they have legal documents for them,” said Captain Jeff Fiorita.

Captain Fiorita said the caller asks residents to return their call at 937-421-6435.

2 NEWS called the number and heard a voicemail saying, “You have reached the voicemail of Sergeant David Darkow with the Beavercreek Police Department. If this is an emergency, hang up and call 9-1-1; otherwise, leave your name and number and we’ll get back to you.”

Sgt. Darkow is a real officer with the Beavercreek Police Department, however, the voice on the phone does not belong to Darkow and the phone number does not belong to him either.

It may sound like a credible voicemail but Captain Fiorita says it’s bogus and could be easy to fall for. He also says the person behind the scam doesn’t ever call residents back.

“I don’t know if it’s just a prank or somebody just trying to make us not look in a very favorable light, or they’re trying to actually gain information,” Fiorita said.

The Captain said they’re trying to track down the caller. So far, they’ve determined the call coming from an overseas web service, someone from the United States has set up.

If you get a call, don’t give away any personal information.

Fiorita said, “We’re not going to do a lot of our business over the telephone. We may just call and ask if so and so is there, we need to talk to them. Please call us back, or come see us.”

If you believe you may have received one of these calls, contact the Beavercreek Police Department, call and ask for an on duty supervisor. They will help guide you through what to do.