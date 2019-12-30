Scammers able to duplicate legitimate phone numbers, Sheriff’s Office warning against scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reissuing a warning against phone scams as new reports are being filed.

The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving complaints from residents saying that they are being called by alleged Sheriff’s Office employees who say that they have a warrant out for their arrest, or that they have missed a court date or jury duty. The caller may also state that the person has an unpaid fine.

A second phone scam is targeting the elderly claiming that a family member is hospitalized, in jail or has an urgent debt that must be paid.

In either case, the caller will ask for credit card information or ask to be paid by a money order or a gift card.

Sheriff Streck says that the Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates.

One reason this scam has been so convincing is because scammers have been able to clone the department’s phone number, making it appear legitimate over caller ID.

“Technology has aided criminals in being able to food people,” said Sheriff Streck.

Sheriff Streck says you should call the number back if you receive a call demanding payment for missed court dates, jury duty or unpaid fines. If there is no answer on the other end, this is a good indication that the call is fake.

“Understand that when you get these calls even though the number looks real, contact whatever you believe is calling you on your own as a follow up,” said Sheriff Streck.

You should then contact your local police department to report the scam.

