DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a new scam involving money that is targeting Miami Valley residents by phone.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a male subject calling them and stating they have missed jury duty. The caller then advises the person owes a fine and can pay that to avoid a warrant being issued for their arrest. The caller will then ask to have money sent to them through an online source such as Cash App or Venmo or ask for gift card numbers to be sent to them.

The caller is identifying himself as “Deputy Michael Owens with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office”. The number he is using is 937-315-6369. When calling this number back the voicemail is set up to make it sound like it is the sheriff’s office.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the local courts never call on the phone to request any type of payment for missing jury duty or to avoid a warrant being issued for their arrest.

If you receive one of these types of calls, you are asked to hang up on the caller.

These scam calls can come from other numbers other than the one listed above, so be aware of who you are talking to on the phone.

If you have questions or concerns about a call you receive, you can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatch number at 937-328-2560.