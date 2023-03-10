BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to those living in the county to beware of a new scam targeting residents.

On Friday, March 10, the sheriff’s office said the department has received reports of scammers identifying themselves with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. A person has contacted people saying their name is “Captain Dallman” and using words that authorities frequently use, such as case numbers, NCIC, search warrants and more.

The social media post goes on to say that the person is asking the resident to go to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, but first making a stop at a store to purchase a Green Dot debit card.

Butler County says the fraudster will stay connected on the telephone with you until you have purchased the card, but then immediately hangs up on you after you load money on the card and give the card information to the scammer.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be the authorities, government or someone else and it involves a Green Dot card, it is a scam.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone that the office will never contact you by email or telephone asking you to pay them.