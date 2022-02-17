DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio warned customers about an increasing amount of scam calls.
According to a release from AES, scammers are calling customers and demanding that they make a payment in 30 minutes or risk having their service disconnected. Scammers are also using electronic or in-person communications to scam customers.
AES issued the following tips and warning signs:
- Do not engage with people who unexpectedly call and request account and billing information
- Do not act on threatening phone calls
- Do not answer anyone who shows up at a home or business unannounced without identification
- Customers should notify AES Ohio if they receive a call or are unsure the caller is an AES Ohio employee
AES said that if customers think they have been scammed, they should call the local police department’s non-emergency number.
For more information on how to protect yourself from scammers, visit aes-ohio.com/scam.