DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio warned customers about an increasing amount of scam calls.

According to a release from AES, scammers are calling customers and demanding that they make a payment in 30 minutes or risk having their service disconnected. Scammers are also using electronic or in-person communications to scam customers.

AES issued the following tips and warning signs:

Do not engage with people who unexpectedly call and request account and billing information

Do not act on threatening phone calls

Do not answer anyone who shows up at a home or business unannounced without identification

Customers should notify AES Ohio if they receive a call or are unsure the caller is an AES Ohio employee

AES said that if customers think they have been scammed, they should call the local police department’s non-emergency number.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scammers, visit aes-ohio.com/scam.