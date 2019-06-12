SCAM ALERT: People making fraudulent calls, claiming to be Ohio Task Force 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s a new scam being reported as people are making fraudulent calls to victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak claiming to be representatives from Ohio Task Force 1, according to the team.

Ohio Task Force 1 says it is a state and federal emergency response team and does not solicit funds from the public, nor does it support or advertise for any repair or mitigation companies or organizations.

Should someone receive a call from another person claiming to be from Ohio Task Force 1 soliciting funds or supporting or advertising for any repair or mitigation companies or organizations, they should immediately report them to local law enforcement.

“It is disheartening to hear of people trying to scam storm damage victims during this very difficult time,” Phil Sinewe, public information officer for OH-TF1, said. “Of course it is even more disturbing when they fraudulently use the respected name of Ohio Task Force 1. Victims seeking help with damage repair should always be on the look-out for less than desirable contractors and companies. A storm of this magnitude is the perfect breeding ground for scammers and out-of-town contractors to swoop in and take advantage of victims during their time of need. Consumers should always check and confirm credentials of people soliciting either funds or repair work.”

