Scales certified ahead of Montgomery Co. Fair

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One the biggest preparations ahead of the annual Montgomery County Fair takes place on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, with his weights and measures inspectors, will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Wednesday to certify the scales used in the livestock competition.

Keith certifies the scales to make sure they are being used in an impartial and accurate way.

The Montgomery County Fair takes place July 8 to July 14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The 2019 fair will be the second at the new fairgrounds on Infirmary Road in Dayton.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.