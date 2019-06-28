AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Many are trying to bounce back from the May 17 floods, and now low-interest disaster loans are available through the Small Business Administration.

Homeowners, renters, business owners, and nonprofits will be able to apply in person at the Auglaize County Council on Aging at 610 Indiana Ave. for any uninsured losses from those floods, but they encourage residents to apply even if you have insurance.

On Saturday, SBA representatives will set up shop in the Emergency Operations Center located at the ACCA to help those still reeling from last month’s flooding.

“Homes have had basement walls collapse, a lot of homes had anywhere from a few inches to a couple of feet of water in the first floors of their homes, and I had one home that had almost 28 inches of mud go through the whole house,” said Troy Anderson, Auglaize County EMA director.

The declaration comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine requested it from the SBA because a preliminary damage assessment found 26 structures in Auglaize County had uninsured damage from flooding.

This SBA-only declaration is for individuals and businesses who have uninsured losses from the May 17th flooding event in Auglaize and seven adjacent counties: Allen, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby and Van Wert in Ohio.

“I’ve had over 326 to 370-something residents that have been impacted from this that need financial assistance to get their homes and lives back in shape,” said Anderson.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate,” said Ken Fleming, center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta, in a release.

“Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Fleming.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

The SBA cannot duplicate coverage, but Sandra Lawson of SBA said even if you have insurance, it’s a good idea to apply.

“If you don’t have the deductible, that can also be put on the list of things that you need additional funding for,” said Lawson. “If you are approved for the loan for the damages you incurred, you have two months to decide whether or not you need to use the moneys.”

They are open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will only be here until July 11th.

After that, residents can still apply online, by calling 1-800-659-2955, or any of the other SBA disaster centers open in the Miami Valley.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 26, 2019.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 27, 2020.