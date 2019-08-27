SBA closing disaster centers in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that it will be closing its disaster centers Thursday due to decreasing activity.

The agency said it is closing its Business Recovery Centers in Greene and Montgomery counties, as well as its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Auglaize County.

As of Tuesday, the agency had approved over $24.6 million in low-interest disaster loans for Ohioans affected by natural disasters.

