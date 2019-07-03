SBA Centers closed on July 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration announced that its Business Recovery Centers in Ohio will be closed on the Fourth of July.

The SBA Business Recovery Centers are open to help those recovering from tornadoes and flooding in the area.

The locations that will be closed include the Beavercreek and Dayton centers.

The SBA Recovery Centers will reopen on Friday.

