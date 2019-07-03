SBA Centers closed on July 4

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration announced that its Business Recovery Centers in Ohio will be closed on the Fourth of July.

The SBA Business Recovery Centers are open to help those recovering from tornadoes and flooding in the area.

The locations that will be closed include the Beavercreek and Dayton centers.

The SBA Recovery Centers will reopen on Friday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS